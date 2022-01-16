Happy January, everyone! I’m Samba and I want to tell you all about my brother, Rumba, and me because we are the Dancing Cats who would like to warm things up during these cold days of winter.
Just like the dances we are named after, we are joyful and lively and totally entertaining. Just check out my action-shot photo to see what a great dancer I am. And my brother Rumba is even better, he thinks. Even our swirly-twirly tabby coat markings remind you of fun and action.
Did you know that nobody can quite say for sure why salsa dancing was named salsa? Some people think that the name comes from the food since it has elements from many cultures much like salsa has many ingredients. But Rumba and I say it’s because our moves are all hot and spicy like salsa.
So if you would like to meet a pair of brother kitties who can warm your heart as well as your lap on these cold days, please just contact Helping PAWS and ask for us, Samba and Rumba!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.