Hi, everyone, I’m Yahtzee, mommy of the fun ‘n’ games kittens who have appeared here recently. You have already met my bouncing baby boys, Domino and Chesster. As you can see, with my snowy white fur and glossy black Turkish van markings, I am every bit as pretty as my babies, and I am just as fun-loving and playful, too. That’s because I’m not very old myself, not even a whole year yet, so I am still very in touch with my inner kitten! In fact, I’m pretty sure my real kittens learned all their merry antics from me. If you’d like me to teach you all the fun games cats like to play, please call Helping PAWS and ask for me, Yahtzee!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
