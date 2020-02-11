Hi everyone! My name is Nomadic and I’m a really pretty neutered male kitten who is hoping for a home! As my name suggests, I haven’t yet found my forever home with a loving family. Instead, I’ve been wandering about searching for one. And I’d much rather be settled!
A little bit about me: I’m friendly, playful and have coloration like a van cat — a beautiful white coat with ruddy orange tabby coloration on my head and striped tail. I am also very bonded with my brother, Dauntless, who is marked a lot like me, except his van markings are in the brown variety of tabby. We’d be happy to entertain you all day long with our antics and affection!
Please come and meet me at Helping PAWS Pet Rescue in Washburn, call 715-373-2222 or visit www.helpingpawswi.org. See you soon!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
