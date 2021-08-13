Why hello there! My name is Boots and I’m searching for a family to love, love, LOVE! As you can probably tell, I’m a pittie. Please don’t be scared of me! I know what people say about pitties and it just isn’t true! I am a giant love bug and would be an excellent hiking buddy and an even better couch potato.
I would thrive in a home where I can be the only pet, but I don’t have to be the only small friend in your house — I love kids! Kids are always so excited to see me, play with me, and give me lots of cuddles. I think they are perfect! If you think I’d be a good fit in your home, please apply for me, Boots, the 2-year-old pup!
