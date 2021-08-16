People. Mean, scary people. I suppose I have a name; probably I do because the ninnies here at Helping PAWS Pet Rescue can’t help giving everyone a name whether they want one or not. But I don’t care.
Somebody thought my sister and I deserved to have our back legs broken. I was the lucky one. Only one of my legs broke all the way. It healed all twisted and it hurt all the time and it got a big sore on it where I was trying to walk on the broken part. My sister didn’t do as well. Both of her back legs got really smashed, and now she isn’t here any more.
Because of my leg, I couldn’t hunt very well, so when I smelled something totally delicious I was fooled into crawling right into a wire box and my only surviving kitten made it in with me just before the door slammed shut. Leave it to sneaky people to use food to trap a hungry kitty.
The sappy, sentimental people at Helping PAWS made a big fuss over my leg, and an even bigger fuss over my sister. Really, I wished they would just put us outside again. They took away my kitten, which was OK because I was pretty sick and I wasn’t making much milk, so he was even more hungry than I was. Now I am feeling better because my twisted, infected leg is gone. Right, just gone. What a relief. Soon, I will find a safe barn to live in and will mind my own business catching mice, as long as the yucky people leave me alone and mind theirs. Please, if you know of an injured or abused animal who is trying to survive on its own, the people at Helping PAWS would like to help. Maybe they aren’t so bad, after all.
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
