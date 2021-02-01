Hi, friends! How are you? My name is Sharpie. I think I got my name because I am such a snappy dresser, you know, like that song by ZZ Top, “Sharp Dressed Man.” As you can see, I wear a really dapper tuxedo, yet I am a very down-to-earth sort of fellow, just like those guys on “Duck Dynasty,” where I think that song came from. Or maybe I got may name because my markings are so striking and elegant that I look like I was designed by an artist with a Sharpie marker.
Did you know that possessing a permanent marker in public is completely illegal in some states? Yes, in New York, Florida and California having a Sharpie marker in a public place can get you in big trouble; how crazy is that? Anyway, besides looking like quite the gentleman, I really am quite the gentleman. I pretty much get along with everyone, and I am kind, gentle, and easy to love.
So if you would like to meet a kitty who is dressed for success, just get in touch with Helping PAWS and ask for me, Sharpie!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
