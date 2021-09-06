Good Day to you, all my admiring people. Yes, it’s me, Ameera, the Silver Kitten. In case you didn’t know, my name means “princess” in a lot of different languages. But I’m not like those silly fairy tale princesses who sit around waiting to be rescued; I’ve already been rescued and now I am moving on to the serious business of growing up and showing my friends at Helping PAWS how well I can live up to my name.
Did you know that being a princess is about more than just using good manners and bossing people around? Lots more! Princesses are strong and we use our courage and intelligence to help others. The best princesses boldly face responsibility, all the while letting their inner beauty bring light to everyone around them.
Well, I am a princess just like that. I am beautiful inside and outside and I try to be nice with everyone, even dogs who don’t know good manners. And did you know that there is a real-life princess who has the same first name as me? She is Princess Ameera Al-Taweel of Saudi Arabia and she has used her influence as a princess to try to improve conditions for other women in her country and across the Middle East. Besides all that, she is really pretty, like me!
So if you would like to meet a beautiful kitten who knows how to use her princess-powers, please just get in touch with Helping PAWS and ask for me, Ameera!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
