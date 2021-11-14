Hi, everyone, it’s me, Tiki Torch! You can tell it’s me because of the blazing orange stripes on my forehead that glow just like a candle flame. Did you know that tiki torches have a whole culture around them? All that mood and ambiance makes sort of a cool Polynesian beach party vibe, don’t you think?
I am really not that much of a party animal, though. In fact, I am more of a cuddle-on-the-couch kitty. You can trust me with your couch, too, because I am declawed on my front toes, so I can enjoy pretend-scratching all day long and you never have to scold me because I don’t hurt your stuff! Since I am not a baby kitten any more (ok, I am about 7 years old) I have outgrown any naughty behaviors I used to have. In fact, my quiet, well-behaved nature has allowed me to become rather pleasantly plump and I hope to find a family who will help me out with that. A little catnip, a little laser pointer, a little Chase The Mousy Toy; it’ll be fun for you, too!
So if you would like to meet a kitty who could really light up your life, please just get in touch with Helping PAWS and ask for me, Tiki Torch!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
