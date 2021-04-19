Hi, everyone! My name is Creamy, probably because of my soft, light color. Doesn’t my name just make you think of all good things, like sweet cream, ice cream, whipped cream and cream puffs? Well, I can tell you, as kitties go, I am no fluffy cream puff! To tell you the truth, I’m on a mission to have fun and seek adventure. My name might rhyme with “dreamy,” but dreamy is also not really a word most people would use to describe me. Mischievous, maybe, or curious, but not very dreamy. Dreamy better describes my brother, who might be able to come with me to my new home, if you would like to enjoy one very active kitty and one less-active kitty. We are actually very bonded and we think our energy levels complement each other perfectly.
Anyway, we are both endlessly handsome and friendly and we’d love to meet you. So if you would like to adopt a kitty who knows how to have a good time, please contact Helping PAWS and ask for me, Creamy!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.