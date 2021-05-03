Hello, everyone! As promised, it’s me, Kaya! Last week you met my sister Akira. She thinks she’s so special because her name means stuff like “light” and “bright” and “sunlight and moonlight” and even “intelligent.” Well, my name is even better because it means lots of different things in different languages. In the Native American Hopi language, my name is the shortened nickname for Kakahoya, which means “my elder little sister,” which is sort of mystical until you understand that the name really means someone who is wise beyond her years. And just so you know, I really am Akira’s little sister. Yup, we have the same mom and dad, but Akira was born in the litter before mine. Akira will try to make believe she is the wiser of us, but I know better, and my name just proves it.
Even better, in Indonesia, Kaya means “wealthy” and everyone would like to be that, right? You probably already know that Akira and I are purebred American shorthairs, but did you know that our direct ancestors came to this country with the very first people on the Mayflower? It’s true! And we’re called American shorthairs to distinguish us from the British shorthairs who were the ancestors of ours.
So if you would like to meet a pair of purebred kitties who have wisdom and good breeding, please just contact Helping PAWS and ask for Kaya and Akira!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
