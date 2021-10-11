Good day, good people! I would like to formally introduce myself. I am Maestro, creative genius, artistic master and eminent expert in all things about International Black Cat Appreciation Week. I’m here to tell you more reasons why black cats out-shine all other colors of cats. Literally, our glossy black fur shines like no other color! Just check out any photo of a black cat, including this one of me. In fact, since we are always in formal attire, we are guaranteed to win every prize for Best-Dressed.
Dirt virtually disappears on a black kitty so we always look freshly bathed and by contrast, our teeth always look extra white. And not only do black kitties look great, we make our special people look good, too. Everyone who wishes they could lose a pound or two knows that dark colors are very slimming; well, holding your black cat will make you look extra slender!
We black kitties are also the perfect accessory to every outfit — we go with everything. And in case you are in a hurry to be off to a special date, you won’t have to worry about brushing our fur off your little black dress or fancy suit. Best of all, we black kitties make you look deeper than just the surface to find true love and beauty. So if you would like to meet a kitty who knows that black cats bring their own good luck, please get in touch with Helping PAWS and ask for me, Maestro!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
