I ain't picky about one thing - FOOD! I love any treat you throw at me and guarantee I will eat it up.
My name is Deeks and I am a 30-pound terrier mix, around 1 year old with an extra curly tail. When you come and meet me at the shelter, I will be a little shy and treats will be the way to my heart - especially hot dogs, do you got any of those? I would do better in a calmer house with older children, and still need to be tested with cats and dogs.
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.
