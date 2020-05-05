Good morrow, kind people! It is I, Silver Knight, come to bring nobility to your home and comfort to your couch! Verily, hast thou ever seen a knight in such shining armor? I have come on a holy quest to bring you pleasure, solace and cheer. I am readily disposed to be your faithful, trusty and dedicated companion, through adventurous times, peaceful times, and even perilous times such as these.
My special skills, acquired through months of intensive training, are shining up my beautiful silver armor, posing decoratively in sacred sunbeams and standing guard over your laudable lap. If given the chance, I believe I could also save a damsel in distress, at least if she had fishy treats in her pocket. Witness the notch in my left ear, proudly acquired during my arduous journey to find you, my forever royal majesty. If you might desire to encounter a kitty who is brave of spirit, true of heart, and handsome of countenance, I beg of thee to seek me out at my current abode, Helping PAWS Pet Rescue.
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
