I have a secret to tell and I was wondering if you could keep it. You look like you'd be a good secret-keeper! Just between you and me, I have no teeth and sometimes my tongue sticks out. Shhhh! Don't tell anyone that!

I can show you a silly picture of me with my tongue out if you don't show anyone else! Now that I told you a secret, will you tell me one of yours? My name is Gilbert and I am an 8-year-old male. I don't mind being here at the shelter but I would love a nice little perch on a sunny windowsill. I think I could do well in a home with other animals and kids as long as I have my own space where I can go to relax! Apply today!

Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.

