Hello, friends! My name is Topaz Crystal and I bet you can guess how I got my name. Right, because of my beautiful sparkly crystal-blue eyes that are just the color of a real topaz gemstone! To complement my jewel-like eyes, I have a very unique color pattern called tortie point that you only see in cats with some Siamese ancestry.
Did you know that some people believe that the blue topaz can do all kinds of amazing things like turning bad emotions into happy ones? Blue topaz is also supposed to make people feel peaceful and calm and help them connect with other spiritual beings — like cats! Best of all, blue topaz crystals represent friendship, loyalty, love and emotional attachment, all good things that a kitty like me is an expert in.
So if you would like to connect with a kitty who represents all good things, please just call Helping PAWS and ask for me, Topaz Crystal!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
