Happy October, everyone! It’s me, Chantilly Lace, here to help you celebrate International Black Cat Awareness Month with the top three reasons why black cats are the best.
The first reason is obvious from this classy photo of me playing my favorite game called Where is the kitty? Yep, reason No. 1 is: Black cats can hide just about anywhere. That famous philosopher Confucious put it best when he said, “The hardest thing of all is to find a black cat in a dark room, especially if there is no cat.” Now that was a guy who really understood cats! In fact, many people consciously choose to wear black because of its power to hide.
Reason No. 2 is: The color black is the epitome of chic and sophistication, yet charged with that “special interest.” In fact, it has been shown that people who wear all black find that this color protects them and helps them to ward off anxiety and stay focused on their daily tasks.
Reason No. 3: Black cat hair goes with everything you happen to be wearing. If your special black kitty happens to land in your arms moments before you leave for an important meeting, you can be confident that you have just been tastefully accessorized with strategically placed nuance and shading.
So if you would like to know how you can help black kitties everywhere, please just get in touch with Helping PAWS Pet Rescue!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.