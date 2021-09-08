Have you ever met someone that was quiet, shy and reserved, but once you got to know them, they became silly, talkative and sweet? That is me! My name is Soybean, and I am a 2-year-old female cat available for adoption.
I was brought to the shelter with my two babies and since they grew up, it is rather boring around here. A girl gets lonely when she doesn’t have any visitors. I have been at the shelter for 12 weeks and haven’t had a SINGLE PERSON ask about me. Not even one! I promise I am the sweetest gal. I get excited about catnip, treats and cuddles. I get really excited for cuddles!
I would do best in a quieter household where I can be spoiled. I previously lived around other cats and could adjust to living with one through a nice introduction. If you are interested in being my first applicant, please apply today. Hurry!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.
