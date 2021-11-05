Pet of the Week

Hi, my name is Scotty and I am a 4-year-old terrier mix. Now, I don’t want to brag but I am the sweetest boy around!

I would love to find a home where I could hang out with my family on the couch and snuggle. I get along very well with other dogs and would be fine in a home with kids. If you’re interested in adopting me please fill out an application on our website at CHAadopt.org.

Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.

