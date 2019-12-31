Hello, everyone! I used to have a name, but I have been all alone outside for so long I can’t remember it any more. I’m mostly all black, but I have little white hairs all over my black coat so my new friends at Helping PAWS have given me a name I can remember: Starry, Starry Night. That’s the name of a song about a really great guy and he was homeless for part of his life, too, except things didn’t turn out so well for him. My story is a lot better! What happened was, I was really lonely and cold and hungry and sort of sick, too, so I was hanging around this nice place called The Bayfield Inn because sometimes there’s great stuff to eat in their dumpster, and a dumpster also makes a pretty good windbreak in stormy weather, and there has sure been a lot of that lately. The super-nice people there got worried about me because I didn’t look so good and I was trying to eat something that probably would have been bad for me, and they knew just who to call.
Now I am safe and warm and I have lots of good things to eat that haven’t been thrown away first. I am purring like crazy all the time to show my appreciation for every bit of comfort and attention that comes my way. I am even going to get my teeth fixed from when some bad thing hit me right in the face and hurt me really badly. I hope everyone everywhere is as comfy as me, and as peaceful and safe, too. So if you would like to meet a kitty who knows what’s important in life, please call Helping PAWS and ask for me, Starry, Starry Night.
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
