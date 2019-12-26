Hi, everyone! I’m sure you can guess how I got my name, Scheherazade, though you can all me She-She for short. Just like the famous desert queen in the stories of the ancient Persia, I am beautiful, intelligent, and I have a secret past that only I know. And also like that first Scheherazade, I am able to charm and entertain everyone around me.
However, very un-queenlike, I am a little bit between homes just now and am currently living in a garage! This is highly inappropriate considering that I am named after a queen, and am rather royal myself. I am a true calico, which means that my white fur is whiter than the whitest desert sand, my black fur is blacker than the blackest Arabian night and my orange fur is oranger than, well, oranges. So if you would like to meet a kitty who is royal in every way, please just call Helping PAWS and ask for me Scheherazade!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
