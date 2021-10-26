POTW

Oh hey there, I'm Morty! I am a 1-year-old terrier mix. One thing that you should know about me is that I LOVE playing fetch! Not only am I playful but I'm also extremely affectionate and love to cuddle! I know that I would be a great addition to your family. If you're interested in adopting me please fill out an application at CHAadopt.org.

Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.

