Hi, everyone, my name is Baby E. I don’t know what the “E” stands for, but if you adopt me you could have the fun of deciding. I’m not quite ready to be adopted yet, though. I’m just getting over being a little bit sick, and my friends at Helping PAWS want to make sure I am all well before they let me go anywhere.
That’s OK with me for now because I like it here well enough, but like that little girl Dorothy said, “There’s no place like home.” In spite of that silly, yappy dog Toto of hers, she clearly knew about kitties, because that’s exactly how we feel, too.
Did you know that sick baby kitties get well faster if they are in a real home, even if it is a foster home that is only temporary? It’s true! Do you have a little extra space in your home, a bit of time and some love to share? You could help save the life of a tiny furball like me! And did you know that it really doesn’t require hardly any extra space to foster kittens? Seriously, have you seen how little I am? All you need is a small room like a bathroom, or if you don’t want to share your people-litterbox, even a plastic kennel or a playpen will do. You could make such a difference in the life of a kitten or two, or more.
So if you would like to provide some care and affection, and receive endless love in return, please get in touch with Helping PAWS and ask about fostering kitties like me, Baby E!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.