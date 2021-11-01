Hi, people! I’m Chipmunk, here to wrap up the festivities for International Black Cat Appreciation Month. I hope everyone had a safe and happy and spooky (but not too spooky) Halloween. Did you know that a lot of rescues and shelters won’t allow black cats to be adopted during this season? That’s because there are still some crazy people out there who might do something mean to a black kitty because of misguided superstitions.
Well, here is a scary story about that, just right for Halloween, because this story is also true! Once upon a time, in a land far away, people were scared of black cats. The people did terrible things to the black cats, and often even to the other cats who weren’t black! So the cats, being cats and not caring to be where they were not appreciated, left. Pretty soon, there weren’t very many cats remaining around the people, and so guess what happened then. Right: The icky, smelly rats took over! The rats were everywhere — in barns and houses and baths and especially in kitchens and everywhere the people were. Oh, it makes a kitty shiver just to think about it! As everyone knows, rats carry parasites and germs. The people caught the parasites and germs from the rats. Lots and lots of people got sick and died, all because they were scared of black kitties! The end.
History books might tell this story a little differently, but we kitties know the truth. So the moral of this story is to appreciate black cats all the time, not just for a day or even a month. If you would like to find out about opportunities to show your appreciation, or if you would like to meet me, Chipmunk, please just get in touch with all my friends at Helping PAWS Pet Rescue!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
