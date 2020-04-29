Hello Everyone! My name is Calypso Rose. Just like the Caribbean dance, I am brilliantly colorful, joyful and filled with good energy. I am particularly confident and friendly and will be one of the first kitties to greet you when you visit Helping PAWS.
My friendliness isn’t limited to just people, either. I have lots of cat friends and if given the chance I could probably make friends with dogs and kids, too. Did you know the lady I am named after, the real Calypso Rose, is a famous tropical singer and dancer? She is very fun and confident and talented, just like me. So if you would like to meet a happy kitty who would love to sing and play and dance for you, please call Helping PAWS and ask for me, Calypso Rose!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
