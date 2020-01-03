POTW 0104

Meet spunky little Spaghetti! This fun kitten is sure to give you all the laughs. She does very well with dogs, cats and kids.

She loves to explore the home and is a bundle of energy. Spaghetti is all ready to go home so apply today!

Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.

