POTW

Hi, my name is Bodie and I am 8 years old. The staff likes to think of me as a grumpy old man because I don’t like to leave my bed. Honestly, I don’t really care for cuddles that much; I just enjoy sitting in my bed and watching my surroundings. If you’re searching for a couch potato buddy to keep you company, I think I’d be the perfect match for you.

Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments