Happy Halloween, everyone! Don’t be scared, it’s just me, Squirrel, posing for you on a big faux (that’s French) monster paw.
I hope everyone is enjoying International Black Cat Appreciation Month as much as we black kitties are. One silly excuse people make about why black kitties are not adopted as often as kitties of other colors is that we just don’t photograph as well — some nonsense about how our blackness makes us hard to see or something.
Well, I think my Halloween portrait proves that theory all wrong! In fact, if you would like some tips about how to show off your own beautiful black cat to his or her best advantage, just read on: So many black cat photos could be corrected by simply turning off the phone or camera’s flash. Not only is your flash offensive to our sensitive vision, but that harsh additional lighting can turn your pretty kitty into something with eyes from a horror movie. Instead of using flash, try to capture your black cat by a natural light source, such as the sunlight around a window. It will help bring out our inner glow! Get down to our level, or lift us up to yours. Getting on the same level as your kitty will keep you away from those unflattering “looking up” shots.
Remember that clutter is bad. Anything that takes attention away from the beauty of the black kitty needs to go! Focus, focus, focus! Did you know that most phones and cameras have screens you can just touch and they automatically know how to focus on the kitty? Now, that’s technology used for good! And if your black kitty is especially active, as we like to be, you can use the burst feature that so many cameras have, and catch us in action.
So if you would like to meet a kitten who is picture-perfect, please just contact Helping PAWS and ask for me, Squirrel!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
