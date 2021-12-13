Pet of the Week

Hi, everyone, I’m Gopher. Not so much like the annoying rodent who leaves holes in your lawn, and not like people from Minnesota who cheer for that big college team — more like that cute guy on “The Love Boat.”

Remember him, the purser on the fancy cruise ship? He always liked to know all about what was going on all the time. Well, I’m a lot like that. I want to know what you are doing and if I might be helpful and whether there might be any tips, umm, treats involved. OK, maybe I am a little bit like the annoying rodent, too, because I do like to keep busy and if you give me a chance I might just hoard food. See, when I was really tiny, I almost starved and I might not ever forget that. But a really fun way that I am like the person Gopher is he always wore white gloves and so do I. Of course, he had to put his on every day, and wash them some artificial way. Mine are all natural and permanent and I know how to wash them all by myself!

So if you would like to meet a kitten who can burrow right into your heart, please just get in touch with Helping PAWS and ask for me, Gopher!

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments