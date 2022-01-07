Pet of the Week

Hi, I’m Penni. I’m a 2-year-old great Dane. I think that I’m a lap dog, but the staff tells me differently considering my size.

Well, since we’re talking about my size, I should mention that I enjoy jumping up and giving hugs. If you’re not a fan of hugs, and I don’t know how you couldn’t be, hugs are the best. You can tell me to sit and I will sit for you. I’ll even shake your hand if you have a treat for me.

I’d really like to find my forever home with someone who wouldn’t be bothered by my size.

Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.

