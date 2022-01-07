Hi, I’m Penni. I’m a 2-year-old great Dane. I think that I’m a lap dog, but the staff tells me differently considering my size.
Well, since we’re talking about my size, I should mention that I enjoy jumping up and giving hugs. If you’re not a fan of hugs, and I don’t know how you couldn’t be, hugs are the best. You can tell me to sit and I will sit for you. I’ll even shake your hand if you have a treat for me.
I’d really like to find my forever home with someone who wouldn’t be bothered by my size.
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.