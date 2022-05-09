POTW

Hi, everybody! I’m Cabochon. In case you don’t know what a cabochon it, it’s a gemstone that is all round on top and flat on the bottom. I guess I got my name because I am also pretty round in most places and flat on my bottom, though I prefer to consider myself “pleasantly plump” and maybe I can get you to believe that I am really not fat, just fluffy.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

