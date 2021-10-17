Hello, everyone! It’s me, Talia, here to wish you a happy International Black Cat Appreciation Month. My name is as exotic and elegant as my long, silky black coat, and means “A Gentle Dew From Heaven” or “Morning Dew”. Did you know that dew is only formed at night? Maybe that’s what makes it so special! And like that famous person said, “All cats are black in the dark”!
But what I am really here to talk about is keeping your kitties safe during the upcoming Halloween holiday. If you have candy and other sweet treats at home to give to trick-or-treaters or other visitors, please remember that we kitties are really smart little tricksters ourselves. In fact, we usually don’t miss a trick when it comes to something good to eat, so please don’t leave holiday edibles out unsupervised. We have all heard the stories about dogs eating chocolate and getting sick from that, but this can happen with cats, too. And when you are celebrating, please remember that kids + cats + sugar = CATastrophic Combination. Cats are creatures of routine and we get really stressed by crazy costumes, wild games, and scary noises. Please be willing to keep your kitties indoors in their own safe space until the local goblins have gobbled their candy and spooked themselves out and have gone to bed. Even after the party, please make sure not to leave tempting crinkly wrappers or chase-able candies around where your kitty can make a toy out of them. Unless, of course, you like to find surprises when you move the furniture!
If you would like to find out more ways to keep your furry family members safe during the Halloween season, please check out this column next week or get in touch with me, Talia, at Helping PAWS Pet Rescue!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
