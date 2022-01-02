Hello, everyone! I’m Merry, as in Merry Christmas! Yes, I know that holiday passed just a little while ago, but when you hear my story you’ll understand why I am such a merry and grateful kitty.
You see, not very long ago I had a home and a family of my own. I don’t know what happened, but I think they got mad at me for having kittens. It really wasn’t my fault, honest! Anyway, I got taken somewhere and kicked outside. I was really scared and sorry and I tried to find my way back home to plead with my people to take me back but I only got more lost. A lot of time went by and food was getting harder to find as the weather got colder. It was even hard to get a drink of water. A really nice person saw I was in trouble and started putting food our for me, but still wouldn’t let me indoors where I really wanted to be. Another nice person said they would take me to a nearby shelter so I could be indoors and I really liked the sound of that. But that place wouldn’t let me come! They said I wasn’t from their area. How mean is that?
But lucky for me, my new friends at Helping PAWS didn’t care where I came from, even though I came from really far away. They even sent someone to come and get me. And I have been trying to show everyone how much I love my safe and warm indoor life ever since. So if you would like to meet a kitty who knows how to be merry all year long, please just get in touch with Helping PAWS and ask for me, Merry!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
