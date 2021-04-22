Hi my name is Eliza. One thing is for sure: I like my attention! If you are looking for a lap cat that loves to cuddle on the couch, I’m your girl. Although, I’m looking for a special person. I need to find a home where I can be the only little girl. In other words, I would thrive being the only pet and do best with older children (12+ years).
I promise I will make up for it! I would sit and eat dinner with you, just like a kid would. I would also entertain you like a silly dog would. If you are ready to take on a sweet girl like me, please apply today at chaadopt.org!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.
