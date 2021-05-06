Are there any ladies out there lookin’ for a big, strong man to protect them? Now, listen. I know you’ve all seen me on here a few times. I do AMAZING at the shelter, and that’s in all caps for a REASON! I am the best boy! I am 100% potty trained, do excellent in the kennel and am extremely well mannered. Although, I just realized why I do so good. The shelter is FULL of ladies. What can I say? I am a ladies man.
I would thrive in a home where there are no children and very little contact with men. Women though? YESSSS! I would smother all the ladies with as much love as they need. I’m out here reaching out and hoping there is a home like this somewhere. If so, please apply and come meet me, River, the 3-year-old bluetick hound.
River unfortunately cannot go to a home with children. He will need to be in a single person household.
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.
