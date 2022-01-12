My name is Sophie and I LOVE to snuggle. I've been in a foster home because I was pregnant when I came to the shelter. I just had eight beautiful puppies and my foster mom says I am the sweetest dog she knows! I just love people, even the small ones.
My foster mom was impressed with me because I am quiet, completely housebroken, know the basic commands and am very friendly. She also said I have been the best momma to my pups. At first, she wanted to keep me, but her dogs don't seem to like me. I think because they are little and I am BIG! I weigh about 80 pounds so they were a bit intimidated by me.
So now that my puppies are weaned, I'm looking for my forever home. I love to snuggle, play with balls and run around acting silly. I walk nicely on a leash and enjoy going outside. I'm good with kids but not sure about cats. I like to chase cats if they run from me.
I would make a great family dog, or I could be totally devoted to one person. Either way, I can't wait to meet YOU!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.