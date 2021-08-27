Can you believe a gal like me was found outside? I know the small slit in my ear might make me look tough, but it is fake! I am not! Actually, when I got this I probably ran away screaming.
My name is Benita and I am a 2-year-old lady. I am the biggest softy and love leaning into head scratches. If you have some time to spare and are willing to pet me, please come meet me! I would love to find my forever home.
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.
