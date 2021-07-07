Pet of the week

I have been at the shelter for 98 days — which is 98 DAYS TOO LONG! Listen to me: A goofy, fun-loving teen like me shouldn't be here!

I am a small lady with a large activity level and an even larger heart. I promise any mouse that enters your house will be caught. I promise any toy that rolls across the floor will be chased. I promise any open lap will be filled. Doesn't that sound perfect? My name is Pippin and I am 10 months young and looking for a home! I would thrive in a home with older, well-mannered children and could do OK with another independent cat (with a good introduction). I'm not looking for a cat to cuddle, but a human! I would do best in a home without dogs.

Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.

