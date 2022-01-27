POTW

Hi, I’m Mirabelle and I am looking for a new family! I’m not gonna lie; I can be a little crabby when meeting new people. But in my defense the shelter workers put me on a diet so can you blame me? Ever heard the phrase “hangry”? That describes me perfectly.

I am around 3 1/2 years old and have very classic calico markings. I am a very sweet girl once I adjust and love you. Just give me a chance to learn that I am loved and safe with you and then I will be your best friend. I still haven’t met other animals but I’ll be honest, I don’t think I would get along super well with others. I am kind of a diva girl and would love to be the only pet in the home. I am, after all, a princess.

Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.

