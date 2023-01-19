POW

Meet Riccardio! This hound boy didn't make the "cut" and was abandoned in the country by his former owner. He took up shelter at a farmhouse where a nice lady started caring for him. He loved playing with her dog and other farm critters. He did love chasing chickens but never hurt them. Riccardio was housebroken and well-mannered in the home. Being a hound, he can be high-energy, but also lazy too. He is very treat-motivated and affectionate. He doesn't do well with physical restraint, so young children will not be the best fit for him. He is selective with cats too.

