Meet Berdine! This girl is full of love and life. She does well with other dogs and would love a playmate that meets her active nature. She is deaf so someone who can understand the needs of a deaf dog would be a plus. She has a very awesome personality and loves people! She is 2 years old and is ready for adoption now.

Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.

