Hey there! I'm Maximilian, but you can call me Max. I may not be your typical choice for adoption. But who wants an energetic kitten who plays day and night anyway?
Look I'm not here to tell you who to adopt, but there's a lot us older cats have to offer! Like I love to nap (some people would even call me a couch potato) and I am already potty trained! I get along with other cats OK, though I am not a huge fan of dogs. I love people, I just would love to be in a quiet home with no young kids.
Stop by the shelter and just take a minute to meet me before you move onto the other cats, I promise you won't regret it!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.
