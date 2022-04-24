POTW

Hello everyone! My name is Picasso, because I am named after the famous painter. If you would like to know the painter’s full name, and mine, too, it is Pablo Diego José Francisco de Paula Juan Nepomuceno Crispín Crispiniano María Remedios de la Santísima Trinidad Ruiz Picasso. But a name with 25 parts, even for a kitty who looks a lot like an abstract painting, is a bit much so you can just call me Picasso.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments