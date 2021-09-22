My name is Marya (I respond to Meeka), and I am a 3-year-old female boxer. I am a sweet gal and have some silly, playful energy left in me. Do you want to throw a toy for me? AWESOME! You don’t want to throw a toy for me? That’s cool too. I can throw it for myself! It is very common for me to play with toys by myself but I get distracted — did you hear that? Squirrel? Car horn? People talking in the distance?
Anyways, I could also hang out with other dogs and kids, too. If I meet the right dog, we could be best friends forever. If the kids are good with dogs and can handle my energy, I can help raise them with you. After I get my energy out, I really enjoy lying in laps and getting my snuggles in. Who doesn’t love love? Maybe we can watch a comedy special on Netflix? Or whatever you’re into!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.