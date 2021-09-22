POTW

My name is Marya (I respond to Meeka), and I am a 3-year-old female boxer. I am a sweet gal and have some silly, playful energy left in me. Do you want to throw a toy for me? AWESOME! You don’t want to throw a toy for me? That’s cool too. I can throw it for myself! It is very common for me to play with toys by myself but I get distracted — did you hear that? Squirrel? Car horn? People talking in the distance?

Anyways, I could also hang out with other dogs and kids, too. If I meet the right dog, we could be best friends forever. If the kids are good with dogs and can handle my energy, I can help raise them with you. After I get my energy out, I really enjoy lying in laps and getting my snuggles in. Who doesn’t love love? Maybe we can watch a comedy special on Netflix? Or whatever you’re into!

Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.

