Hey there, my name is Sequoia. I’m a St. Bernard mix, and guess what? It’s almost my birthday! I will be turning 3 years old, and isn’t 3 just a perfect age for a dog? I know just who I am and I know not to potty on your carpet.
I get along cats, kids and may do well with the right canine pal. If you’d like to give me the best birthday present and take me home please apply at CHAadopt.org. I promise it’ll be a birthday I’ll never forget!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.
