People. It’s me, Granite. Again. I’m still here. I still don’t like it. Or you. At least now I am feeling better.
The people here at Helping PAWS tricked me into taking medicine and they messed with my ears and my feet and my skin. I hated every second of it but I never once scratched or bit anyone because that would have been rude. They still pet me all the time and let me tell you, it is creepy and scary and awful. Anyway, a couple of weeks ago I asked you for some help. And a few of you surprised me and actually stepped up with some nice food, and litterbox stuff and money. But I’m asking again. Because I don’t care if you like me.
See, right now is when all the momma cats out there are getting in the family way, and I should know. Any help you can offer, especially of the money kind, will fund the low-cost spays and neuters that are happening right now to prevent more baby kittens from being born and growing up to be like me, tough and lonely and scared. So help out, huh? Tell them Granite sent you.
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.