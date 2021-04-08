POTW

Debbie

Debbie is a gorgeous calico cat looking for a quiet home. Debbie came to CHA as a stray, and we believe she was an outdoor cat most of her life. She was very shy at first but has been warming up to staff here very quickly. She would do best as the only animal in the home.

She has beautiful green eyes and the prettiest coloring! Apply today at chaadopt.org!

Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments