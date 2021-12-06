Winter greetings, everyone! I’m Aurora! Some really nice people were outside recently on one of those first very cold nights when winter was coming and they found me all shivering and scared and sad and alone. Lucky for me, they felt sorry for me (who wouldn’t?) and brought me indoors. But what were otherwise-intelligent people doing outside in the dark and cold? They were looking at the aurora borealis, otherwise known as the northern lights, and that is part of how I got my name. The other part is my own unique and swirling colors; I am a blue-cream calico tuxedo! Just as impressive as, well, lights in the sky, if you ask me.
Did you know that the aurora borealis is kind of like a cat? Yes, they can be present any time, day or night, but conditions have to be just right for them to be seen. Best of all, Aurora is the Roman goddess of dawn and Boreas is the Greek name for the north wind. So if you would like to meet a true kitty of the northern dawn, please just contact Helping PAWS and ask for me, Aurora!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
