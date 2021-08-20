Pet of the Week

Hi, my name is James. I am looking for my forever home. The staff says I am a very goofy boy with a great personality. I do have lots of energy and would love to go on daily walks or play outside in the yard.

I have lived with kids and other animals in the past. If you are interested in me, please give the shelter a call or fill out that application thing they keep mentioning. I hope you will pick me to be your next best friend.

Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.

