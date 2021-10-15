Hey there, I’m Jasmine, a 7-year-old black Lab. Now don’t let my age fool ya — for an older gal I sure have a ton of life left in me!
I’m spunky and have the heart of a puppy. I like playing out in the runs with some of the friends that I’ve met while here. Another thing about me is that when it’s dinnertime, I do little “happy taps” in my kennel!
If you’re looking for an older girl with a lot of love to give, please call us at the shelter.
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.
