Hello, people! My name is Tiger Stripe, and I am one of The Stripe Kittens. I have two sisters and their names are Candy Stripe and Pajama Stripe. Did you know that a striped cat is called a tabby? We tabby cats come in all different colors and patterns, but what we have in common is we all have stripes. For instance, I am a brown tabby because most of me is reddish brown and my stripes are dark brown. I am also a classic tabby because my stripes are very uniform and even, just about perfect if I do say so myself. So that makes me a brown classic tabby.
My sister Pajama Stripe is called a blue tabby because most of her is light grey and she has dark grey stripes. Don’t ask me why grey is called blue; I’m just a baby kitty and people do confuse me sometimes! Anyway, my other sister, Candy Stripe, is called a black mackerel tabby because she has big, bold, swirly black stripes. And if that isn’t enough, both my sisters have little white paws that they are very vain about and so that makes them both tuxedo kitties, too. I think being called a black mackerel tabby tuxedo is really a bit much for a tiny baby kitten, don’t you?
Right now, we are all too little to be adopted away from our mom, but if you would like to foster us, we promise to fill your life with cuteness. So if you would like to meet some kittens who will eventually grow into their colors, please call Helping PAWS and ask about us, The Stripe Kittens!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.
